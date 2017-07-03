Eastbourne seafront hotel refurbishment back on track

Work has restarted on a multi-million pound renovation of an Eastbourne seafront hotel.

Refurbishment at the Chatsworth Hotel stopped suddenly shortly before Christmas last year.

But it was revealed today (Monday) that the renovation is back on and will bring what the hotel owners describe as 30 new luxury rooms and more than 30 jobs when it opens in early 2018.

The hotel, closed since April 2017, will re-open as a member of SLH (Small Luxury Hotels of the World), offering a five star service and fine dining experience.

It will also feature a destination restaurant, function rooms catering for 100 covers, a wedding licence, two lounges, three bars, a cigar lounge, a terrace, spa and treatment rooms.

A spokesperson for the hotel’s owners said, “Our major refurbishment project is well underway now and we plan to re-open early next year. The new hotel will bring luxury, new jobs and business opportunities to the Sussex coastline.

“We’re incredibly excited to be able to offer the local community much needed new high quality rooms, restaurants and function room facilities. We also expect it will attract visitors from all over the UK and abroad, boosting the local economy and tourism.

“We will be looking for local partners to enable us to offer the very best service to our clientele and would very much encourage those interested to get in touch”.

The hotel owners say they will provide updates on progress over the coming months in the lead up to a planned re-opening in 2018.