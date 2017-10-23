Eastbourne Scouts record song after winning talent show

Eastbourne District Scouts enjoyed their largest camp ever held in the District to celebrate 110 years of scouting in the UK.

As part of the programme they held a ‘Scouting’s Got Talent’ contest culminating in a grand final during the evening in front of more than 1,000 camp attendees, and streamed live on Facebook to friends and family.

The judging panel included its very own special celebrity guest, ventriloquist Steve Hewlett, who attended with many of his puppet friends including his Simon Cowell puppet – made famous during his performance in the 2013 final of the TV show Britain’s Got Talent.

The winners were two Cub Scouts, Cordelia Fahey and Caitlyn Petrie, from the 1st Anderida Scout Group. The nine-year-olds had written their own lyrics about camping at Bushy Wood Scout Camp.

Steve was so impressed with the winning song he organised for the girls to go into a local studio and record it.

Cordelia and Caitlyn are hoping to use the recording to help raise funds for the Bushy Wood campsite.