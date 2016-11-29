Eastbourne schoolboy sells toys to raise cash for DGH children’s ward

Schoolboy Tendai Nengoma has sold his old toys to donate the proceeds to the children’s ward at Eastbourne DGH.

Big-hearted Tendai, 11, who attends Heron Park Primary Academy and has been treated at the children’s ward in the past, came up with the idea himself and managed to raise £8.09.

He came along to the ward to give the money to the doctors and nurses directly.

Tendai said, “I held a charity sale at school of my old toys and wanted to give the money to the kind doctors and nurses on Friston ward.”

Sister Caroline Hyde added, “It was great to hear about Tendai’s efforts to raise money by selling his old toys. He is a very caring and generous boy. We are very grateful.”