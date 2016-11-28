Eastbourne school’s awards evening

More than 900 people with links to St Catherine’s College in Eastbourne’s Priory Road attended an awards evening to celebrate pupils’ achievements

Some 400 awards were given out to celebrate the academic and sporting successes of its current and past pupils.

Special guest Tabitha Webb gave a motivational talk about her life as a West End star and students performed singing and dancing routines at the Winter Garden event.

St Catherines College award's evening

