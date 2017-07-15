Eastbourne school becomes first to sign up to lifesaving campaign

An Eastbourne school is the first to take advantage of the town’s Heart Beat Campaign by purchasing a defibrillator.

After showing interest in buying the life-saving equipment, St Thomas a Becket approached Eastbourne Lions Club to see if there would be any help with funding.

The Lions agreed to match funding – which means every pound the school raised the Lions donated the same.

By purchasing through the Heart Beat Campaign there was a considerable discount, so the school raised £433 and the Lions Club donated £433.

Community Services chairman Alec Stephens said, “Organisations and businesses really should take advantage of this campaign while it’s available. The Heart Beat brochure gives you all the information you need to purchase a defibrillator or start fundraising. You never think you are going to witness or have a cardiac arrest, nobody ever does.”

It is estimated 270 children die each year after suffering sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in school. But using a defibrillator can dramatically increase someone’s chances of surviving.

For instance, if a defibrillator is used between three to five minutes after cardiac arrest, the person’s survival chances increase from six to 74 per cent.

The Herald is proud to back the Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign, which aims to get as many public access defibrillators across town as possible.

For more information, email defibrillators@eastbourne,gov.uk or secretaryelionsclub@gmail.com