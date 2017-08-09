Eastbourne salon on the hunt for town’s ‘worst groomed man’

To mark National Men’s Grooming Day on Saturday August 19, Supercuts in Eastbourne’s Arndale Centre has teamed up with GHD styling products to search for a man who has ‘groom’ for improvement when it comes to appearances.

Kim Perry, manager at Supercuts said, “We know a tidy appearance is a top priority for many modern men, but there are still blokes out there in need of a beard tame and hair trim.

“If your man doesn’t know his blow-drys from him his manicures and his eyebrows have seen better days - we want to hear from you!”

The winner and the person who nominates them will be whisked off to London for a day of pampering at GHD’s exclusive studio, organisers say.

They will also receive a GHD goody bag, an overnight stay in the capital and a £500 cash prize.

Ms Perry said, “It would be great to see a man from Eastbourne bagging the VIP treatment.”

Eastbourne residents can nominate their loved one for the Groom for Improvement competition by visiting supercuts.co.uk/groomforimprovement.

The task is to explain in 100 words or less why their nominee is in need of some TLC.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday September 12.

The competition has been launched in partnership with GHD to celebrate the new men’s grooming package now available in Supercuts salons nationwide.

For more visit www.supercuts.co.uk or www.facebook.com/supercutsUK