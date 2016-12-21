Eastbourne’s Starbucks on the move

Starbucks popular Arndale Centre store has moved and eight new local jobs – six full time and two part-time – created.

The store, operated by Sussex-based Starbucks franchisee Cobra Coffee, is now situated at the entrance to the Arndale Centre next to McDonald’s and will open from 6am.

Chris Smith, store manager at Starbucks Eastbourne said, “We are delighted with the new location and to be able to bring on board eight new local team members. We look forward to welcoming our regulars back as well as meeting some new faces.

“The store will continue our support for Starr Trust which champions disadvantaged children in the local Brighton and Eastbourne area.”