Eastbourne’s Race for Life raises thousands for charity

Fundraising runners braved the heat for a 5k race around Eastbourne Park on Sunday (June 18).
Part of the nationwide Race for Life event, hundreds of pink-clad women and children came together to raise £70,000 for Cancer Research UK.
The fundraisers completed the race in almost 30 degree heat and the sense of community spirit was reportedly strong.
Runners said a woman doing the race on a mobility scooter ran out of power, so a group of others helped push her round the 5k circuit to the finish line.
“It was absolutely wonderful to see,” said Jenny Geering, who was there promoting a Cancer Research sister-event Relay for Life which will be on July 1 and 2 in Eastbourne.
The runners dressed in pink as has become traditional at the Race for Life events.
Many had pink facepaint and carried signs with the names of the friends and relatives they were supporting.
Fore more information about the upcoming Relay for Life, visit: www.eastbournerelay.com