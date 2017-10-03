Eastbourne’s ‘outstanding’ Carpet Gardens win Gold in South East in Bloom competition

Eastbourne’s professional and amateur gardeners have come up smelling of roses at the annual South and South East in Bloom competition.

The town’s seafront Carpet Gardens caught the judge’s eye and delivered Eastbourne Borough Council Gold and Category Winner for floral single-site multiple beds of the year.

And two amateur teams of community-minded gardeners were congratulated for their green-fingered activities in Meads and Old Town.

The Friends of Meads Gardens and Friends of Manor Gardens (part of Gildredge Park) took the coveted Silver Gilt awards for the parks and were awarded Thriving Community in the RHS It’s Your Neighbourhood category.

Judges praised the efforts of both professional and amateur gardeners in the Eastbourne categories.

Reg Leach, South and South East in Bloom judge for Eastbourne in 2017, said, “The historic formal bedding on the Eastbourne Seafront Gardens is outstanding.

“All credit to the designer and maintenance team (idverde) for continuing to provide this outstanding floral display, which is a huge tourist attraction. Eastbourne Seafront Gardens is a very worthy Gold and category winner.

“With the Council and the Friends Groups working together they will be able to continue their great work of improving the town’s parks and open spaces.

“Well done to Eastbourne for entering South and South East in Bloom this year and for excelling at this year’s awards.”

Eastbourne Borough Councillor Jonathan Dow, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Place Services, congratulated all the gardeners for the fantastic achievements.

He said, “With 300 towns and villages competing, it was always going to be a tough event to stand out from the crowds. We not only stood out, we won some gold and silverware to bring home!”

Councillor Dow praised the amateur groups for giving up their evenings and weekends. He said, “This award typifies the approach of so many community-minded groups in Eastbourne.

“The Friends groups have worked tirelessly to turn areas of under-used land into real community assets. My heart-felt congratulations and gratitude to them all.”

The South and South East in Bloom competition is sponsored by Gatwick Airport.

Community Engagement Manager Melanie Wrightson congratulated all entrants for their efforts to improve their local environment. She said, “We are pleased once again to sponsor the South and South East In Bloom campaign, which unites local communities, no matter how small or large, by taking pride in the upkeep of their surroundings.

“As part of our wider community engagement programme, Gatwick Airport is a strong advocate for looking after the local environment and wants to ensure the South and South East remains an area of natural beauty, which our community can enjoy living in.”