The HMV branch in Eastbourne’s Arndale Centre is closing.

The store, which sells music, films, television favourites and games, is set to close at the end of March.

It currently has a closing down sale with various discounts available.

This comes after the Brighton store closed in January due to ‘increasing costs’.

Now the closest stores will be at Hastings and Worthing.

HMV have been contacted by the Herald for comment.