Eastbourne’s favourite midwife receives award

The town’s popular midwife Gina Moulding has been presented with an award for her dedication and kindness.

Gina Moulding won the Woman in Uniform category at the recent East Sussex Women in Business Awards.

She was unable to make the ceremony but visited the category sponsor First Choice Dental Practice in Eastbourne this week to be presented with her award by Dr Aniko Lazar.

Gina delivered thousands of babies during her time working at maternity hospitals in Eastbourne.