Eastbourne Rugby Club takes delivery of life saving machine

A life saving defibrillator has been presented to Eastbourne Rugby Club by the Rotary Club of Eastbourne.

It was handed over by rotary president Paul Honney to rugby club chairman Fraser Brooks this week at the Park Avenue venue.

The defibrillator, a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart to someone who is in cardiac arrest, was previously installed at Eastbourne Railway Station, which has taken possession of a new device.

Rotarian Peter Nash arranged for the machine to be passed on to the club.