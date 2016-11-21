Eastbourne Robbery: CCTV image released

Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a bookmakers in Eastbourne.

Officers were called to the incident at Ladbrokes, in Brassey Avenue, shortly before 1pm on Sunday (November 20).

Police say a man walked into the store and demanded money from staff, before making off with a quantity of cash. No weapons were seen and no one was injured.

The suspect is white, about 5’ 3”, of skinny build, with stubble and short blonde or ginger hair.

He was wearing a burgundy Harrington jacket with tartan lining over a black T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and dark coloured trainers with a white sole and white laces.

Police are investigating, and anyone with any information is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101, quoting serial 771 of 20/11.