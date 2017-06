A busy Eastbourne road is closed this morning (Tuesday) after a tree fell and crushed a car during the early hours.

The Goffs is currently closed between Southfields Road and Moatcroft Road with traffic being diverted by police officers.

The tree is believed to have fallen from the same side of the road as Waitrose and the Lamb.

The incident is causing long delays in roads around the area.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is currently at the scene.

Photo by Jane Louise Collett.