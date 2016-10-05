Eastbourne restaurant shuts suddenly

A restaurant has closed suddenly after a government planning inspector approved plans for a Chinese eatery to open in its place.

The owners of Ridgeways in Meads Street shut the doors on Sunday September 11 citing retirement and ill health and said the closure at “very short notice” was completely out of their control.

The closure follows a long running battle with town planners and a bid to sell the business to the Sheng family, which runs the Eastern Wok in Crown Street in Old Town.

Members of the planning committee last year refused permission by the Sheng family to replace a pitched roof at the rear of the premises with a flat roof so a new ventilation system could be installed.

Neighbours had injected and the Sheng family was also concerned after receiving a number of poison pen letters from residents saying they did not want a Chinese restaurant in the village.

But the council decision was overturned by a government inspector in June after Ms Hui Sheng at the Eastern Wok lodged an appeal.

Damon Ridgeway and Bernard Ransom had been at the popular restaurant for 21 years and posted a notice on the door of the restaurant apologising for the short notice and thanked their many regular customers for all their support.