Eastbourne residents left without water after main bursts

Residents have been left with no water or low water supply due to a burst water main in Eastbourne.

The main which burst and is flooding in Hazelwood Avenue has caused water supply issues for houses across Hampden Park today (Thursday, October 6).

Greg Draven, who lives in Hampden Park, said he noticed his house’s water pressure had dropped and went outside to see the main flooding onto the road.

He said, “Year after year they blame us for wasting water and yet one pipe blows and a year’s worth of water is wasted. They need to renew their pipes more often.”

A spokesperson for South East Water said, “We currently have a burst water main which may be affecting some customers in this area.

“Customers may be experiencing no water or low water pressure. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and reassure customers that we are working hard to fix the main as quickly as possible.

“We will update you as soon as we have more information.”

Photo by Axel Taylor.

