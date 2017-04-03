Eastbourne residents complete ‘uplifting’ charity walk along Cuckoo Trail

Eastbourne residents took part in a walk along the Cuckoo Trail to raise funds for local charities.

The group of round 50 people travelled the route from Hailsham to Polegate in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice and the Ronald McDonald House in Brighton.

Rosie Diplock recovered from heart surgery in the Ronald McDonald house, in Brighton SUS-170304-110416001

One of the walkers, Helen Diplock, had a personal experience with one of the charities. She said, “My four-month-old daughter, Rosie, spent several months in Brighton hospital as she was born with a serious heart condition.

“She had open heart surgery to repair her heart in February, in London, and finished her recovery in Brighton. As a family we were able to stay together in the Ronald McDonald House, which was invaluable during a really tough time.

“I don’t think you realise how important it is until you are in that situation.

Mrs Diplock added, “The walk was uplifting, everyone coming together to do something positive. Erica Pope, who organised it, also chose St Wilfrid’s hospice to receive half the money raised, as her colleague and friend, Anna Ryan, spent her last days there.

“Sadly, Anna passed away on the eve of the walk, making it all the more poignant.”

The group has so far raised more than £700 to split between the two chosen charities.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rmhcbrighton or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/SpringCharityWalk