Eastbourne residents asked for views on school expansion plans

Residents are being asked for their views on plans to expand a school to meet growing demand.

East Sussex County Council is consulting on proposals to increase the number of places at Willingdon Community School from 1,000 to 1,200.

If approved, the increase will be gradual with admission numbers in Year 7 being increased from 200 to 240 each year from September 2020.

“Demand for school places in the area the school serves is likely to grow as a result of new housing developments,” said Fiona Wright, assistant director for education and ISEND.

“The proposals are the result of the council’s detailed planning process to ensure there are enough secondary school places across the county.”

From 2020, the number of places for new starters at the school would increase by 40 places.

The school could reach its new capacity of 1,200 places by 2025.

Members of the public are being asked for their views on the proposals in a public consultation which runs until October 6, 2017.

Feedback will be considered by the lead member for Education and Inclusion, Special Educational Needs and Disability before a decision is taken about whether to continue with the proposal.

Should the lead member decide to continue, a Statutory Notice would be published in November, followed by a further four-week consultation. A final decision on expansion is expected early in 2018.

To comment on the proposal visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/haveyoursay or email school.consultations@eastsussex.gov.uk

To create additional places, the school premises would need to be extended to provide additional classrooms and facilities and this would be subject to the usual planning process.