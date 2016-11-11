Eastbourne remembers

Eastbourne fell silent at 11am today (November 11) to mark Armistice Day.

Services were held across the town.

Remembrance service at Arndale Centre, Eastbourne SUS-161111-122805001

Shoppers at Eastbourne Arndale Centre stopped and observed the silence, as a service was held in the shopping centre. Local dignitaries including former Mayor of Eastbourne Janet Coles attended the town centre event.

Mayor of Eastbourne Cllr Pat Hearn attended a service at the war memorial in Hampden Park. Poppy wreaths were laid.

On Remembrance Sunday itself (November 13), the parade to Eastbourne War Memorial will start at the RAFA Club in Wish Road at 10.15am, and will be followed by the traditional wreath laying and service.

At 3pm, there will be a service at Butts Brow for the crew of the American bomber, Ruthless.

In Pevensey the Remembrance Sunday service will be held in St Nicolas Church, starting at 10.50am.