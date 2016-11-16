Eastbourne railway station in line for facelift

Eastbourne’s historic railway station is in line for refurbishment if town planners give an application the go ahead.

A new entrance on the northern side of the station is included in the blueprint along with plans to relocate the cash machines, instal new toilets, open an entrance into the station on Ashford Road and refurbish the outside of the station canopy.

The plans have been submitted to Eastbourne council’s planning department and listed building consent will also be needed for the Grade 2 listed building, which has been at its present site since 1872 and was rebuilt in 1886.

A spokesperson for architects behind the refurbishment said new lighting would be installed in the station and there would be better “passenger flow” through the building.

A new Terminus Road entrance will provide adequate access into the station for pedestrians entering the station from the car park and drop off area.”The proposal is for the station to continue functioning as normal throughout with works being scheduled to minimise disruption,” said the spokesperson.