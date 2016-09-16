Eastbourne pub demolished to make way for homes

Site shot of area where Lodge Pub use to be in Seaside, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160915-091436008

Demolition work on an Eastbourne pub has been completed to make way for new homes.

Developers were given planning permission by Eastbourne Borough Council to demolish the Lodge Pub in St Anthony’s along with redundant toilets and a bus shelter and build six three bedroom houses on the site with garages.

