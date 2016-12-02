Eastbourne property manager fined over Hastings building

A property manager has been fined for failing to produce when requested the necessary electrical test certificates and for failing to licence a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) he manages in Hastings.

Colin Young, of Wartling Road, Eastbourne, was summonsed to appear at Hastings Magistrates court on November 25 to answer the two charges.

The HMO in Braybrooke Road, Hastings, is required to be licensed under Part 2 of the Housing Act 2004 but Young has failed to do this, said a Hastings Borough Council spokesperson.

Young also failed to provide the local housing authority with an electrical certificate showing that every fixed electrical installation had been inspected and tested at intervals not exceeding five years by a qualified person, added the council.

“We take matters like this very seriously indeed and will prosecute landlords and property managers if they fail to comply with legislation for managing HMO’s,” said Cllr Kim Forward, Hastings Borough Council’s lead member for housing.

“As the local housing authority we have a duty to protect tenants from rogue landlords and we will continue to seek out unlicensed properties and prosecute owners who ignore our requests to license their properties.”

Mr Young did not attend court but was proven guilty in his absence. He was fined £480 for each matter with £441 costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Cllr Forward added, “We are very disappointed that the fine is so low for a potentially life-threatening breach of responsibility.

“The manager is now being cooperative and has started to get the necessary certification in place but he will still need to licence the property. If he fails to do this we will take further legal action against him.”