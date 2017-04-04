Eastbourne potter needs your votes to set up a great community scheme

A Eastbourne potter is calling for support her in a bid to establish a dream project to help people suffering from issues such as depression and bereavement.

Finola Maynard, 25, who lives in Old Town and works from a studio in Commercial Road, needs votes in order to set up a Pop-Up Pottery scheme which she could take all over Eastbourne and beyond.

In the past two years the former Sussex Downs College student has been involved in a number of community projects in Eastbourne, including work with the ASD Unit at Eastbourne Academy, and has been nominated for a National Lottery People’s Project award.

If she gets enough votes she will receive around £50,000 lottery funding which will enable her to fulfil her dream to buy a van and touring the Pop-Up Pottery Creative Healing project around the county to reach those in need.

Finola says it will enable people experiencing depression and emotional issues such as bereavement or relationship breakdown to enjoy the physical, social and psychological benefits of pottery to improve health and well-being.

Finola started Pop-Up Pottery two years ago in community spaces.

When she realised the medium was helping people communicate their emotions more freely, she vowed to treat every participant with unconditional empathy and positive regard, to support them through something in their lives.

Workshops will be free and open to all communities and organisations to come together and socialise in a fun learning environment.

Participants need no prior knowledge or skills, and the workshops are open to all who may feel isolated within the community, but perhaps lack the confidence or means to join other craft groups less able to accommodate them because of this.

The physically relaxing and therapeutic therapy can benefit people of all ages.

There are four other projects Finola is competing with to secure funding from The National Lottery by public vote.

Vote for Finola and Pop-Up Pottery online during March, closing on April 3 via thepeoplesprojects.org.uk to give her the funding and resources needed to bring therapeutic pottery to people in need.