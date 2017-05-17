Eastbourne postal votes deadline looming

The deadline for applying for a postal vote for the forthcoming General Election is fast approaching.

Anyone wishing to do so must register by 5pm on Tuesday, May 23.

The easiest way to apply for a postal vote is to download the postal vote application form on the Wealden District Council website, fill it in with a black pen, and return it by post.

Alternatively voters can scan the completed document and email it back as an attachment to elections@wealden.gov.uk or call the council’s Elections Service team on 01892 602417 and it will send you a form.

Charles Lant, District Returning Officer, said, “If you are already registered to receive a postal vote for all elections, you need do nothing. A postal vote will be sent you.

“But if you won’t be around to vote in person on June 8 and would like a postal vote, you need to apply now.

“We are expecting to be sending out more than 16,000 postal votes in the final week of May, and we want to make sure everyone who has applied for a postal vote receives theirs in good time.

“People lead busy lives so it’s always best to vote as soon as your receive your postal vote, so you don’t leave it too late. Don’t delay, do it today.”

The address to post a completed postal vote application form is: Electoral Services, Wealden District Council, Vicarage Lane, Hailsham, East Sussex BN27 2AX.

The candidates for the Wealden Parliamentary Constituency can be found at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/official-list-of-candidates-for-eastbourne-election-announced-1-7961320.

Further information about postal and proxy votes can be found at www.wealden.gov.uk