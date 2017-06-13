Eastbourne Police visit local school children

Children at an Eastbourne school welcomed local officers to class on Tuesday (June 13) to learn about being a police officer.

Pupils from West Rise Infant School got the opportunity to sit in a police vehicle and learn about the equipment officers use.

They also learned about a police officer’s typical duties and got into character by dressing up in police hats and other items of uniform.

Teacher Lesley Sandgrove said, “What a very exciting and fun session. The children are still talking about the visit.”

Special Constable Graeme Corbishley said, “You couldn’t ask for a better audience. The children listened eagerly, asked questions, and all wanted to tell me what they knew about the kit and equipment we were showing them. They really wanted to find out about what you do as a police officer, as well as understanding some of the important messages about safety and stranger awareness. It was a great visit.”