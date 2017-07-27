Eastbourne police seek robber for recall to prison

Eastbourne Police are seeking a convicted robber who is wanted for recall to prison after his licence for early release was revoked.

Officers say Paul Tony Ince, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison for robbery when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court in June 2014.

He was freed on licence on Christmas Eve, 2015, but has since breached the conditions of that licence and since 14 July has been subject to immediate arrest, say police.

Ince is described as white, 6’, of stocky build, with facial hair and blue eyes.

His last known address was in Eastbourne, but he’s also known to have connections to Brighton.

Anyone who sees him, or knows where he is, is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online here or phone 101, quoting serial 924 of 14/07. In an emergency, dial 999.