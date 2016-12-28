Eastbourne police search for man in connection with theft of elderly man’s wallet

Sussex Police want to speak to a man in connection with the theft of an elderly man’s wallet.

After it was stolen, a bank card from the wallet was used to steal more than £1,800 from the 83-year-old victim’s bank account.

The wallet was taken from the man’s pocket in the Terminus Road area on November 23.

It is believed by police that the man may have been working in conjunction with a younger man and blonde-haired woman.

The suspect is of dark complexion, more than 6ft tall, of large build, with short dark hair, parted on the left.

He was wearing a navy coat with a hood, a burgundy jumper with a darker round collar and light-coloured shirt underneath, jeans and bright red trainers with a white New Balance logo.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the three are known to have also been in Hastings some time after the original offence took place.

If you recognise the man or have any other information about the trio, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 659 of 23/11.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).