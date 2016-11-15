Eastbourne Police offering reward after series of burglaries

Eastbourne Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for recent burglaries in Meads and Old Town.

According to Sussex Police, there have been multiple break-ins in Meads and Old Town throughout November.

Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police on www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ and on the non-emergency number 101 – quoting reference Operation Gravity for both.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.

An Eastbourne Police spokesperson said, “The majority of burglars are opportunistic; they will look for properties where they think they can enter unobserved and ‘work’ undisturbed. Three simple actions should help deter these types of criminals...Light it, Lock it, List it.”

Light it

Make your house looks occupied - even when it isn’t.

• Use an automatic timer switch to turn interior lights on and off.

• Install low wattage timed security lighting that stays on throughout the night.

• Outside, fit motion sensitive floodlights.

Lock it

• Keep all doors and windows shut and locked - even when you are at home.

• Fit window locks and ensure French windows and patio doors are secure.

• Never leave door keys, car keys or other valuables in reach of a letterbox or window.

• Secure your garage and shed - equipment kept there can be just as tempting for a burglar and may be used to force entry.

• Install a burglar alarm and set it every time you leave your home.

List it

Registering valuables can make things easier if they are stolen. You will have a list readily available for your insurance company and police can reunite property subsequently recovered with its rightful owner.

• Register your property for free at immobilise.

• Install an app on your phone/tablet so that it if stolen, it can be traced.

By following these steps you can help reduce your chances of becoming a victim of crime.

If you are not already a member, you can join Eastbourne Neighbourhood Watch for free at www.enwa.org.uk. It exists to help prevent crime and reduce people’s fear of reporting incidents for investigation.