Eastbourne police make arrests in connection with cocaine supply

Three men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Eastbourne.

Police said local plain clothes officers arrested three 20-year-old men in a car which had just arrived at the service area off the Cophall roundabout on the A22, Polegate, at around 3pm on Thursday (May 18).

According to Sussex Police, one of the men was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cannabis, and assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

The third man, from Greenwich, South East London, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis. Small quantities of cocaine and cannabis were seized, said a Sussex Police spokesperson.

After being interviewed they were released under investigation, the spokesperson added.