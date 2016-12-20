Eastbourne police make arrests after pug puppy bought with fake notes

An investigation has been launched by Eastbourne Police after a pug puppy was bought with fake notes.

The tiny pug, called Gary, was advertised for sale by a breeder from Laughton who was contacted by a couple who wanted to buy him.

The victim, a 75-year-old woman, exchanged text messages before the sale was agreed. The couple arrived at the breeder’s home in Laughton on December 1 and paid £500 for little Gary.

The victim took the cash to NatWest in Uckfield on the same day to pay in and was told the notes were fake. She immediately contacted the police.

On December 5 two people were arrested after warrants were executed at two addresses in St Leonards. A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and controlling a thing knowing it was a counterfeit currency note. Both have been bailed until January 16.

PC Rachel Harding said: “The swift actions of all officers involved in the investigations team in Eastbourne, we managed to find the puppy and return him to his delighted owner.

“A serving officer, PC Bradley Stadler, fell in love with the puppy and has since bought him, obviously with genuine money. He has named him Gary and has given him a loving home.

“Our investigation is continuing.”