Eastbourne Police inspector’s Christmas message

The festive season is upon us and it has been great seeing you supporting the various events in Eastbourne including the Neon Noel light show at the Town Hall.

Sadly at this wonderful time, Sussex Police receive an increase of reports involving house burglaries and car crime, so we still need to put in to action crime prevention.

Hopefully you have finished your Christmas shopping by now, for those of you who have not, avoid having your car broken into and remember the 3 Cs – Clear, Click, Check;

* Clear your car of any purchases, by placing them in the boot of your car. Never leave valuables in your car, take mobile phones, MP3 players into your homes or with you. If they can be seen, they can be stolen.

* Click your key fob to lock all doors and windows.

* Check your car to make sure that both of these processes have been completed.

Others of us, who have started the wrapping process and are currently considering where to place them need to consider the following;

* Don’t pile your presents under the tree, especially if it is located by the window. Keep your presents away from prying eyes

* Hide the boxes, before and after Christmas. Empty boxes left for the rubbish collection, shows thieves what is new

* If you are away over the Christmas period, use automatic time switches to turn on lights, or a radio to give the illusion that’s someone’s home

However, Christmas is not just about giving presents, it is also about looking after one another. As you know many individuals are alone at Christmas, please keep an eye out for neighbours or people you may know who will be on their own.

Sussex Police was one of the first forces to achieve White Ribbon status to recognise the work we do to tackle domestic abuse and supporting the aims of the White Ribbon campaign – never to commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women or men, and to help support everyone who is experiencing domestic abuse.

Unfortunately we do see an increase in domestic abuse at this time of year as families spend more time together.

We have specially trained officers to support and advise anyone who may be experiencing abuse by a partner or family member. If you are a victim of domestic abuse, or know someone who is suffering domestic abuse, please report it to us on 101 or by completing the online form at www.sussex.police.uk

As Christmas day is getting closer, many of us are dressing up in our best outfits and attending various parties and celebrations with loved ones.

Remember have a wonderful time but make sure you have plans in place in how you are getting home safely.

Sussex Police has begun their drink and drug-driving campaign in which 35 people were arrested in the first five days.

On the first day of the campaign an individual was arrested for drunk and drug driving in Eastbourne. Sussex Police have a zero tolerance approach to drink and drug driving as we are committed to catching criminals.

Make sure you do not become a statistic and drink sensibly.

Members of the public are also being asked to play their part by reporting anyone they suspect to be driving under the influence.

Despite the warnings above Eastbourne and Sussex are safe places to live.

Please do enjoy the festive season and I wish you and your families a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.