Eastbourne police hunt clown with offensive weapon who pounced on cyclist

Eastbourne Police are searching for a man who leapt out at a cyclist brandishing an offensive weapon – while dressed as a clown.

The incident comes just days after a warning on the Eastbourne Herald website that people dressed as ‘killer clowns’ had been scaring passers-by across the country.

The strange new trend has come over from America and as Hallowe’en is approaching, police are asking residents to watch out.

This latest incident took place as the cyclist was riding north along the cycle route to Golden Jubilee Way. The ‘clown’, with red hair, jumped out of a bush.

Sergeant Ed Ripley said, “This is a very irresponsible act which could impact significantly on the wellbeing of people who are targeted by these pranksters.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in Eastbourne. Police will investigate incidents of this nature and take positive action against individuals.”

Eastbourne’s Neighbourhood Policing Team will be running increased patrols within anti-social behaviour hotspots to ensure that disruption to residents is minimal.

If you feel as though you have been a victim of anti-social behaviour please call us on 101, in an emergency always dial 999.