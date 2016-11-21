Eastbourne Police help Scouts group achieve their Community Badge

Eastbourne Police welcomed a local Scouts group to their station to help them achieve their Community Badge.

Children from the First Old Town Scout Group visited the police base in Hammonds Drive, where they had the opportunity to sit in a variety of police vehicles, learn about the various equipment used within the role of a police officer and were given a tour with PCSO David Kerr.

To show the young people how evidence can be collated at a scene of a crime, each Scout had their fingerprint printed onto a bookmark and keyring.

Scout Leader Sarah French said, “The Scouts and leaders from First Old Town Scout group had a fantastic evening visiting the station to work towards their Community Impact badge.

“They spent time with local police officers finding out how they work within the community by themselves and with other services.

“The Scouts looked at the equipment that they use and talked to the officers about how they can be good citizens. The evening was a great success and extremely informative to both the Scouts and Leaders.“

PCSO David Kerr said, “It was my privilege to have the opportunity to allow the Scout Group to enter into the exciting and interesting world that is Sussex Police.

“The Scouts all engaged really well with the officers and staff alike, and asked appropriate and sensible questions that can only enhance their understanding and knowledge of how their local police service go about their business.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner).

You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.