Eastbourne Police appeal for witnesses after man ‘robbed and assaulted’ on seafront

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man reported being robbed and assaulted in Eastbourne on Sunday (November 13).

The 62-year-old victim said he was approached from behind and pushed to the ground at about 11.30pm on Marine Parade. When he got up his head was bleeding and his wallet had been stolen.

He went to hospital for treatment and was found to have grazing and bruising to his head and hands.

Police want to speak to three men who had tried to talk to the victim while they were all drinking in The Crown and Anchor pub in Marine Parade earlier in the evening.

One is described as being white, aged in his late 20s, 5ft 11ins tall and with a large tattoo covering his arm. He was wearing a maroon coloured T-shirt. The second suspect is white, with blonde hair and smartly dressed and the third was described as older than the other two men and wearing a jacket with a row of medals on the lapel.

Anyone who saw the incident or recognises the suspects is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 1352 13/11.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.