Eastbourne pier owner speaks out over Hastings’ award

The owner of Eastbourne Pier has congratulated Hastings Pier being named the best in the country – but he says it’s hardly a level playing field.

Abid Gulzar was speaking after the National Piers Society named Hastings as the best pier in the country with Worthing named second.

Hastings has benefited from £11.4 million lottery funding while Worthing’s is funded by the council.

Mr Gulzar said, “I am very happy for Hastings but you have to put this in perspective. I am funding Eastbourne Pier completely on my own and believe me it is not easy. I knew this would be the case when I bought the pier but it does feel a bit bitter that I have not had any support with funding.”

Mr Gulzar still believes the majority of the £2 million from the Government after the 2014 fire should be spent on the pier.

He said, “The working group has apportioned less than 10 per cent of the grant towards the pier. That’s wrong.”