Eastbourne photographers’ success

Eastbourne Photographic Club members have snapped up success in a prestigious annual print competition.

The club won the Ross Cup Trophy in a contest run by the Kent Photographic Association.

The Ross Cup is the premier photographic print competition in the south east and was contested by 38 camera clubs throughout Kent, East Sussex, and south London.

The eight prints entered by Eastbourne amassed a total of 151 marks from a possible 160, a record score in recent memory.

Walter Benzie, the current president of the Royal Photographic Society, said, “The judging proved to be a very challenging experience, there was an extremely high standard of entries.”

It is the third time in the last five years that Eastbourne has won the trophy, also coming second in 2015 by just one point.

Pictured is Andy Bradford, the external competitions secretary, being presented the Ross Cup trophy, Roy Morris receiving a merit award for his image “Archway, Havana” which scored 20 and Doug Neves’ image of “High Brown Fritillary” which also scored 20.

Eastbourne Photographic Society was founded in 1893 and welcomes all levels of photographic ability.

It meets Fridays at 7-30pm at Eastbourne Blind Society Hall, 124-142 Longstone Road.