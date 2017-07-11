Eastbourne performers represent England at Dance World Cup

Young dancers from Eastbourne travelled to Germany to perform routines from across the globe at the Dance World Cup.

Some 24 pupils from Shining Stars Dance Academy went to Ossenberg for the event on June 25 which had ballet, tap and modern routines as well as traditional folk dances.

Two teams won bronze medals

Principal of the dance school Claire Walker said, “Dancers were asked to say hello in their own language. At one point all the flags of the world were waving which was really nice.”

Some children won medals with their routines including quartet Emma Walker, Toby Lord, Sian Clarke and Carys Clarke, who took home the bronze for their Ukranian folk dance.

The ten-and-unders group also won the bronze medal for their Austrian dance choreographed by teacher Anne Smith.

They were Amelia Gurr, Ella-Marie Davies, Keiana Hollobone and Daisy Wheatley, who are all eight years old.

Shining Stars dancers in their Danish costumes

Amelia Gurr and Lucy Weston also came in fifth place with a song and dance routine.

Member of Shining Stars have also seen success closer to home as pupils from the school are through to the national finals of the All England dance competition this month.

Shining Stars in costume for their Ukranian routine