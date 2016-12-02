Eastbourne opening date revealed for popular burger restaurant

The owners of a popular burger restaurant have announced an opening date in Eastbourne.

Half Man! Half Burger! will open in Grove Road December 10.

The eatery is currently being refurbished by restaurant bosses Rory Myers and Matt Woodhouse, who also have restaurants in St Leonard’s and Brighton.

They said, “We are so buzzed about the Eastbourne site – another full-on licensed burger joint, located in super-cool Grove Road - same awesome burgers, same laid back minimal vibe.”

People have welcomed the news on Facebook with hundreds of people posting messages of support.