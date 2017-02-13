Eastbourne nursing home rated ‘inadequate’

An Eastbourne nursing home has been rated ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commision (CQC).

Avalon Nursing Home, in Nevill Avenue, has been put under special measures after being found ‘inadequate’ in four out of five areas in a report published on February 2.

Owned by Elderly Care Home Limited, the home was rated ‘requires improvement’ in the caring section, but branded ‘inadequate’ in the safe, effective, responsive and well-led sections.

The report, made following an unannounced inspection in November last year, found that people’s safety was being compromised in a number of areas.

Gaj Ragunathan, group finance director at Avalon Nursing Home, said,“Immediate and effective action has been taken at Avalon Nursing Home to ensure that improvements are made.

“We have brought in an external consultancy firm to provide intense and ongoing support and we have also strengthened our internal management team.

“Our priority remains the health and well-being of our residents and we have dedicated members of staff who remain committed to the highest standards of care for those people who live at the home.

“We will continue to work with the regulators and other health and social care professionals to ensure improvements are sustained.

“We are confident that the changes we are making will continue to improve the care our residents receive and will meet the regulator’s requirements.”

This comes after the care home was rated overall ‘inadequate’ in 2015, and in May 2016 the CQC found improvements had been made to the service.

But, in this latest report, it said the provider had been unable to keep up the improvements made previously.

The home will be inspected again by the CQC in the next six months. The service will be kept under review and, if needed, could be escalated to urgent enforcement action.

The full report can be read at www.cqc.org.uk