Eastbourne nursery’s eager welcome for police

Children at Saffrons Park Nursery, Eastbourne, recently welcomed police officers to their class to help them learn all about the role.

The children had the opportunity to sit in a police vehicle and learnt about the various equipment used. They also found out about the duties of a police officer and got the chance to try on various hats and uniform.

Nursery manager Sarah Putland said, “The children had a great morning when Sussex Police paid us a visit. They were all so interested and the police officers were amazing with the children. The children were talking about the visit for days afterwards.”​

Police Community Support Officer David Kerr said, “I never ceased to be amazed by the youth of today. These young people eagerly participated in all the police activities and demonstrations, asking relevant questions throughout. It just goes to prove that fun and learning really do go together.”