Eastbourne named UK’s top coach holiday destination

Eastbourne has been named the UK’s Top Coach Holiday Destination 2017 – beating tourist hotspots Bournemouth and Devon to first place.

The win came after Eastbourne was this year’s most visited destination by Grand UK Holidays’ holidaymakers.

The coach holiday operators visit hundreds of destinations across central England and southern England every year.

Eastbourne beat some of the UK’s most popular destinations to the top spot, including the Isle of Wight, Devon, Bournemouth and Yorkshire.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Enterprise, said, “We’re extremely pleased to have been named the UK’s Top Coach Destination for 2017.

“Eastbourne is bursting with things to do all year round and Grand UK Holidays allows tourists to experience that first-hand.”

A council spokesperson added, “Eastbourne offers something for everybody, with its palm tree-lined seafront, Victorian Pier and elegant 1930s Bandstand hosting unbeatable live entertainment every night in the summer. “With the beautiful Beachy Head and South Downs National Park on its doorstep as well as enchanting castles, flourishing vineyards and delicious dining, visitors are never far from something to see or do.”