Eastbourne mum stars in TV advert with Ant and Dec

An Eastbourne mum of three found herself face to face with her two idols Ant and Dec and landed a starring role in a commercial on primetime Saturday night TV.

Jacqui Smith, who lives in Langney, thought she was simply going to test drive a new Suzuki when she arrived at a car showroom in Crawley.

But as soon as she walked through the door of the showroom, television presenters Ant and Dec jumped out from behind a banner and she took them on a test drive in a new Suzuki vehicle.

The surprise had been set up for Jacqui by her mum Carol Smith and was a dream come true for the 40-year-old.

The prank – which took place in November last year – is part of an advertising campaign by Suzuki, which sponsors the comedy duo’s Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV.

The advertisement was shown three times on Saturday night and is ongoing.

Eastbourne mum Jacqui Smith with Ant and Dec on the Suzuki advert on Saturday night SUS-170130-140236001

Jacqui said, “It was such a great day. I have been a fan of Ant and Dec for more than 20 years and adore them both.

“I spent about 40 minutes with them out in the car and driving around Crawley then we had our photos taken back in the showroom which was actually a purpose built set. It was the best surprise ever.”

Jacqui, who works for Sport Eastbourne, is certainly an ardent fan and has been in the audience of their show eight times so far.