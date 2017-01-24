Eastbourne mum’s thanks to Hastings and Brighton doctors for saving her and baby’s life

A grateful mum has this week thanked doctors for saving her and her baby’s life.

Danielle Daw believes she and baby Raymond could have died if it had not been for quick-thinking staff at the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards and the Royal Sussex County Hospital (RSCH) in Brighton.

Raymond Daw

Raymond spent more than 70 days in hospital after being born premature.

Danielle, from Hastings but who now lives in Eastbourne, said: “I hadn’t had an easy pregnancy but for a week I hadn’t been feeling well. I had a persistent headache, reflux and very swollen hands and feet. I saw my GP and he sent me to the Conquest with suspected pre-eclampsia. I was discharged a day later with antibiotics for a urinary tract infection. Three days later I was in an ambulance being transferred to the RSCH.

“At 25+2 weeks pregnant I was diagnosed with severe pre-eclampsia, a life-threatening condition caused by the placenta that can occur after 20 weeks of pregnancy. They don’t know what causes it, but the symptoms include severe hypertension and liver and kidney failure.

“I was given steroid injections to help my son’s lungs develop and put on a magnesium sulphate drip to control my blood pressure. I was also told my son would need to be delivered within a week. My condition worsened and I began to show symptoms that indicated my condition was moving towards eclampsia. I was told both my baby and I would die if they didn’t remove the placenta. For days my husband Michael and my mum slept on the hospital floor.”

Raymond was born by emergency Caesarean section on August 5, 2016, weighing 1lb 12oz. His mum said: “Neither my husband nor I were able to hold him, touch him or kiss him. They put him in a plastic bag to keep him warm before he was transferred to the Trevor Mann Baby Unit. Raymond didn’t need to be ventilated. Instead he was put onto a machine to provide him with additional oxygen and pump a small amount of pressure into his lungs to help keep them inflated. As his strength improved he was moved onto optiflow (a similar machine that provides less pressure), nasal cannular oxygen (no pressure) and then was breathing on his own. We’ve been told by nurses and paediatricians that he is a miracle.

“I didn’t go home for the duration of Raymond’s stay in hospital. We stayed at the Ronald McDonald House just across from the RSCH. If it hadn’t been for them we would’ve been even further separated from our son. If it hadn’t been for the staff at the RSCH and the quick actions of the Conquest consultant both Raymond and I would be dead. Words cannot express how thankful we are. They saved our lives.”

