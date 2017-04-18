Eastbourne mum on TV this morning

A mother from Pevensey Bay is featured on the BBC2 Victoria Derbyshire Show this morning (Tuesday April 18) alongside women across the country fighting to get a controversial operation stopped.

Kate Langley ran a successful business as a childminder – but was forced to give it up following a mesh implant operation, which she had in 2012.

SUS-170418-094106001

She said, “Before the mesh sling, I was a happy, healthy mum of two children. I had my own business as a registered childminder, but I had to give it up as I’d collapse in agony and became unreliable.

“I tried to work in a preschool, but I had to give that up too. If I do too much, it triggers the pain attacks, so I’m now at home.

“I’ve lost all my confidence, I suffer from anxiety and I’m covered in psoriasis, probably due to the stress of it all.

“We have got into debt relying on my husband’s salary to support us. I can’t walk far because of the pain, so I’ve put on a lot of weight too, which makes me miserable.”

The medical procedure was halted in Scotland in June 2014 but reinstated in March 2017 amid claims of a whitewash independent inquiry.

Mesh implants are used to fix incontinence or prolapse, often caused by natural childbirth.

High impact training, which puts pressure on the pelvic floor, can also trigger problems. Incontinence is a common problem for high performing athletes. Some suffer from the distressing condition of incontinence or prolapse due to joint hypermobility syndrome, others for no apparent reason, from a young age.

The Victoria Derbyshire Show airs on BBC2 this morning until 11am.