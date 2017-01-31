Eastbourne MP: We must allow Trump state visit

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has today spoken out about calls to prevent Donald Trump’s state visit to the country.

This comes after protests in cities across the UK, with thousands taking to the streets of Brighton last night (Monday, January 30) against the US President’s travel ban for people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Mrs Ansell said, “Like many people, I am concerned about the way President Trump is acting in certain areas but he is the leader of our closest friend and ally.

“I have already said we must be pragmatic and deal with him and try our best as a Government to influence and advise him.

“Shutting up shop and refusing to listen to the US President because of his policies is short-sighted.

“To that end, we must allow the state visit to take place.”

A petition calling on Parliament to prevent the visit has so far received almost 1.7 million signatures.

It states that Mr Trump should be allowed to enter the UK but not make an official state visit as this would embarass The Queen.

The President’s executive order has been called a ‘Muslim ban’, and does not permit anyone with nationality or dual nationality from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen to enter the country for 90 days, including people from the UK.

Concering Mr Trump’s election, Mrs Ansell said recently, “As a woman, I am not pleased such a man, who has said such derogatory things about women, and worse, who seemingly mocks the disabled is ever the right man for such an important job, but I’m a British MP, not an American citizen, and we must respect the vote of the 62 million who gave him their support.”