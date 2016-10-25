Eastbourne MP ‘very disappointed’ at airport expansion decision

The news that Heathrow is to have a third runway as opposed to Gatwick being extended has been described as disappointing by Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell.

The government announced the decision this morning.

In a statement Mrs Ansell said, “I am very disappointed the Government has approved expansion at Heathrow and not at Gatwick.

“Despite this, I remain convinced Gatwick is more deliverable, more sustainable and more affordable and I will continue to campaign for it to expand while there remains uncertainty over a third runway at Heathrow, given the opposition it faces.

“The fact is we need to build airport capacity at pace, especially post-Brexit, and the country needs to get into the habit of future-proofing its infrastructure, not just reacting when the situation is urgent.

“We need to tell the world we remain open for business and I believe increased capacity at Gatwick will do that.

“Finally, I do welcome a government making a decision on such an important issue. For too long this tough choice has been avoided by previous administrations to the detriment of the country.”