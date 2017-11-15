Eastbourne MP to get his legs waxed for charity

The MP will be among a bunch of 14 men publicly getting their legs waxed for charity on Sunday (November 19).

Stephen Lloyd MP will be joined by the likes of council leader David Tutt and Star Wars villain Kylo Ren in the hope of raising money for Embrace (East Sussex).

The screams will be coming from upstairs in the Enterprise Centre from 11am, and the public is invited to come along and watch.

There will even be the opportunity to ‘buy a strip’ to rip off a poor volunteer’s leg hair.

The beauty therapists who have offered their services and resources free of charge include Monique and Kirsty from Halo Hair and Beauty, Pembury Road, and Annabelle and Aysha from The Doll’s House, opening in Albert Parade next month.

Embrace is a small local charity that supports families with children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

People can donate online at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/embrace-eastsussex/embracethewax