Eastbourne MP says snap General Election was ‘inevitable’

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has said the snap General Election called today (Tuesday) by the Prime Minister was inevitable.

In a statement the Conservative MP said she supports the call by Theresa May as other parties are threatening to ‘reverse or frustrate’ Brexit.

Mrs Ansell said, “I fully support the Prime Minister’s announcement, which in recent weeks has become inevitable because of other political parties making it clear they would either reverse or frustrate the Government’s Brexit plan at Westminster.

“June 8 is now a day of stark choices for voters – do they want a Conservative government of stability and certainty able to get the best deal for Britain as we leave the EU, or one inhabited by Labour and minor political parties whose leaders are simply not fit to lead; parties who would deny democracy and the referendum result in Eastbourne.

“We must have a strong government at the negotiating table over the coming months and I applaud the Prime Minister for making this decision which is now, regrettably, completely in the national interest.

“There are also wider issues at play in this election. We need a good deal on Brexit so we can prosper economically and take full advantage of the opportunities it gives us.

“Only economic growth will allow us to pay down our deficit and fund our public services to ensure future generations are not saddled with a mountain of debt while the country finds it more and more difficult to fund schools and the NHS.”