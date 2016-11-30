Eastbourne MP praises ‘life changing’ work of Refuge

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell has praised the “life changing work” of Refuge in helping victims of domestic violence.

She made the comments at a recent Westminster reception to mark the 45th anniversary of the charity, which has a property in Eastbourne.

“Refuge has now been around since 1971 and, sadly, the demand for its work continues to rise and it helped 8,000 women and children last year,” said Mrs Ansell.

“The work they do is simply life changing, making sure that women and children are safe from abuse and violence and I think the charity is really an unsung hero in Britain.

“The absolute need for the service is still stark too, with the police receiving a domestic violence related call every 30 seconds.

“Unbelievably two women a week are killed by a partner or former partner in England and Wales and I do dread to think what that statistic would be without the help of Refuge.

“As the charity said, domestic violence is still the biggest issue affecting women and children in this country and Refuge, and its operation in Eastbourne, has my full support.”

