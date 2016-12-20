Eastbourne MP give post office workers the stamp of approval

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell visited the town’s Royal Mail delivery office to thank staff for delivering the Christmas post.

It was an early start on Friday morning for Caroline when she popped in to meet posties and chat to delivery office manager Tim Hill.

She was given a tour of the office in Upperton Road to learn about the massive logistics involved in us getting our cards and parcels during the busy Christmas period.

She said, “Our Eastbourne posties do a terrific job getting the cards and presents to our doors every Christmas.

“It was great to meet the men and women who are making sure Christmas literally comes to thousands of Eastbourne homes and to thank them for working around the clock. “